Kia rolls out EV6 at Rs 59.95 lakh base price: Check variants, range, other features

The EV6 is one of Kia’s most advanced models with solid range figures and decent power output numbers. (Image: Kia)

Kia EV6 was rolled out in India with a price tag of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) on June 2.

The first electric vehicle from South Korea's Kia Motors was launched in two variants - GT RWD (rear-wheel drive) and the AWD (all-wheel drive) version. The AWD version is priced at Rs 64.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

The single rear-wheel-drive electric motor is capable of producing 229 HP of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The all-wheel drive has two electric motors to churn out 325 HP of maximum power and 605 Nm of peak torque.

Kia claims that EV6 all-wheel drive trim reaches 0-100 kmph in 5.2 seconds.

The EV6 has been brought to India through the CBU (Complete Built Up) import route. Cars imported as CBUs attract customs duty ranging from 60 to 100 percent, depending on the engine size and cost, insurance, and freight.

Both the variants of the Kia EV6 get a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The Kia EV6 supports 800 V charging system, that can top up the batteries from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes when using a 350 kW DC fast charger.

Kia had initially opened bookings for 100 units, but received 355 orders. The deliveries of the first units of Kia EV6 will commence in September. Kia also said that they are going to invest to make an electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India.

The Kia EV6 can be booked at a token amount of Rs 3 lakh. The company has started accepting the bookings for it at 13 select cities and at around 15 dealerships across the country. It includes Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

The EV6 is based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It comes equipped with eight airbags as standard along with all-wheel disc brakes, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and other features.