Jet Airways pays pilots balance 25% of August salary

Jet Airways has paid its pilots the balance 25 percent of the August salary, but payment for September remains unclear.

"There is nothing right now on the September salary. Talks are on," an official told Moneycontrol.

The payment follows a meeting last week between the airline management and National Aviator's Guild, the pilots' union.

According to a PTI report, the airline had informed its senior management, pilots and engineers that salaries will be paid in two instalments.

Jet Airways, which has about 16,000 employees, has been going through a turbulent period since the fourth quarter of the last financial year, with rising costs and intense competition eating into margins.

The airline raised Rs 258 crore last week, as part of its partner Etihad Airways' financial restructuring plan for the Indian company. As part of it, Jet Privilege, the loyalty program, paid the amount to Jet Airways as pre-purchase payment.

Etihad holds 24 percent in Jet Airways.

In another attempt to improve revenues and cut costs, the airline had in early September stopped free meals on its economy class seats. It introduced new unbundled plans for Economy Light and Economy Deal seats.

The airline, which unveiled its fifth new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft recently, has also announced a 'global sale'. Under the offer, the airline is giving discounts of up to 30 percent on domestic and national routes.

The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which consumes less fuel compared to its peers, is an important part of the airline's plan to bring down fuel costs. But that is a medium-term plan, and the airline is in dire need of funds in the short term.