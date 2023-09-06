Investcorp exits Safari Industries with its stake sale

Investcorp said the Internal Rate of Return (IRR) on the complete deal stood at 102%. (Representative Image)

Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, announced on September 6 its exit from Safari Industries, a publicly listed company, with strong profitability. The company said that the Internal Rate of Return (IRR) on the complete deal stood at 102%.

The global manager of alternative investment products claimed that with the exit from Safari Industries, it generated a total return of Rs 285 crore or a 3.8X Multiple on Invested Capital.

The company added that it invested Rs 75 crore in the Indian listed company in February 2021 and that it has improved Safari Industries' production capacity and extended its retail presence in new and under-served locations throughout India.

Gaurav Sharma, Head of Private Equity India at Investcorp, emphasising that they are delighted to see Safari Industries' evolution into India's top luggage brand, said Sudhir Jatia's forward-thinking leadership and dedicated team has been a fulfilling experience and also said this collaboration underscores Investcorp's dedication to investing in companies displaying robust growth prospects.

"...Millions have trusted and chosen Safari for their travel needs over the years. Collaborating with Sudhir Jatia’s visionary leadership and dedicated team has been a rewarding journey, and this partnership is a testament to Investcorp's commitment to investing in companies with strong growth potential.,” Gaurav Sharma said.

Speaking on the development, Sudhir Jatia, Chief Executive and Managing Director, Safari Industries, said, “Working with Investcorp has been an incredible journey. Their partnership and unwavering support have been crucial in propelling Safari Industries to new heights, bringing both scale and success to our endeavours."

In the trading session on September 6, the Safari Industries scrip settled at Rs 3809 apiece at the BSE, which was 1.93 percent higher or Rs 72 as against the previous day's close.