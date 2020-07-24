App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights: After US, SpiceJet now gets flying rights to the UK

It is yet unclear when the airline will operate these flights

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
SpiceJet
SpiceJet
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More



A day after it got the go-ahead to operate flights to the US, low-cost airline SpiceJet has got the rights to start services to the UK.

In a statement to the exchanges on July 24, SpiceJet said, "In continuation of our communication dated July 23, 2020 informing designation for USA operations, we would like to further inform you that in terms of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the United Kingdom, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the UK."

Close

In his statement on July 23, Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh had said: "This designation would help us plan for our international expansion in a much better and calibrated manner."

related news

Like in the case of the US operations, SpiceJet will be the first Indian private carrier, after the grounding of Jet Airways last year, to operate flights to the UK.

The company though hasn't yet shared details on the routes, or by when it will begin operations.

Though International flights from India remain suspended since the lockdown in March, Air India has been operating flights to the US and Europe under the Vande Bharat Mission, the repatriation exercise.

Later private airlines, including SpiceJet and IndiGo, too joined the exercise and stared operating flights to the Middle East and South East Asia.

After a controversy erupted over US Department of Transportation alleging that the Indian government was not giving clearances to American carriers to operate flights to and from India, changes were brought about.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced Air Bubbles between selected routes. At present, these routes include those to France, UAE, the US, the UK and Germany. Airlines such as United Airlines, Emirates, Air France and Lufthansa have started operations from India.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.


First Published on Jul 24, 2020 11:52 am

tags #'Vande Bharat' mission #Business #Companies #International flights #SpiceJet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.