IndusInd Bank, Vistara to launch co-branded credit card

Private lender, IndusInd Bank on September 27 announced that it has partnered with Vistara, a full service airline company to launch a co-branded credit card.

Christened ‘Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer’ Credit Card, the all new card has been specially curated with unmatched benefits to fulfil the requirements of customers who prefer being ‘on the go’, the bank said in a media release.

The bank said it provides the cardholder with a complimentary 'Gold' class membership to Club Vistara (CV), the frequent flyer programme of the airline. Customers can also earn CV points on their spends at international destinations, the bank said.

The bank said the card offers complimentary access to over 600 airport lounges across the globe, zero foreign currency mark-up, milestone rewards.

Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Bank, IndusInd Bank said in a media release, “With the world gradually opening up, Indians and especially millennials will look to travel for both business and pleasure. They seek a solution that offers them a combination of seamless consumer experience, best-in-class rewards, as well as world class safety standards. This all new card proposition fulfils each of those requirements, thereby providing customers with a hassle-free travel experience.”

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara said in a media release, ”We are happy to partner with IndusInd Bank to offer our customers a solution which not only enhances their travel experience but also resonates with the luxury, comfort and convenience that Vistara has become a symbol of. We are hopeful that our customers will see great value in the Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer Credit Card and enjoy its benefits as they travel around the globe with us.”