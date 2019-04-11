App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: Housing.com

Hunch Ventures looks to build on its ports investment

The equity investment firm had invested in Karanja Port in March

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi-based equity investment firm Hunch Ventures is following up its investment in Karanja Ports in Maharashtra, with similar plans in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

The company had in March invested Rs 75 crore in Karanja Ports, the newly-opened facility managed by Mercantile Ports and Logistics (MPL).

"We want to build more ports, in the southern and eastern parts of the country, and connect them through a network of warehouses and other logistics infrastructure," Karanpal Singh, Founder, Hunch Ventures, told Moneycontrol.

MPL will be the preferred vehicle for the expansion. The Rs 75-crore investment in Karanja Ports had given Hunch Ventures 23 percent stake in the company. Singh added that the investment firm has the option to further increase its stake.

related news

Hunch Ventures is betting on increasing infrastructure and logistics requirement of the Indian economy, among the fastest growing in the world.

Apart from the ports, it is also building a logistics facility near Delhi, and is looking to set up more in "a couple of other locations," said Singh.

The Karanja Port, in Maharashtra's Raigad district is spread over 200 acres and has access to state and national highways. It is located near Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Karanja will hope to ease some of the pressure from its larger peer, which is the largest in the country.

"This facility will play a key role in developing the region, encouraging the utilisation of India's waterways and coastal routes to efficiently move cargo," Singh said.

Hunch Ventures invests in core sectors and has investments in sectors such as healthcare, education, retail and hospitality. Earlier this year, it had tied up with Fly Blade Inc., the largest arranger of helicopter flights for civilian travel in the US, to launch services between Mumbai and Pune.

"The service will begin after the General Elections," said Singh.

The elections, conducted in seven phases, get over on May 23, when the results will be announced.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs CSK at Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals Face MS Dho ...

No Man's Land: How BJP Steered Gauhati's Battle to an All-woman Showdo ...

Vishal Dadlani Asks Punit Malhotra Why He is Not Tagged in SOTY 2 Inst ...

Marginal Improvement in Voter Turnout in Sopore, Hotbed of Separatists ...

Car Pollution Caused Asthma in 350,000 Indian Kids: Study

Govt to Review Jet Airways’ Eligibility For International Ops as Fle ...

WhatsApp "Vacation Mode” or Ignore Archived Chats Rumoured to be in ...

Sudan Army Seizes Power After Ousting President Omar al-Bashir

Student of The Year 2: Manish Malhotra Styles & Designs for Batch of 2 ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Rafale case in a manner that disregards truth an ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

British police arrests Julian Assange; WikiLeaks alleges 'blackmail' o ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.