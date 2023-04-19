HSBC India signs Virat Kohli as brand influencer

Virat Kohli (left) with top HSBC India officials

The Indian arm of Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) has signed former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as its brand influencer, as per a release issued by the financial services company on April 19.

As part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Kohli "will bring to life the value proposition of banking with HSBC", it added.

The company suggested that it would be increasing its focus on the Indian market, stating that its comprehensive suite of products and services makes it "well-positioned to support various facets of the Indian economy".

"HSBC India is keen to grow in India and has doubled down on the plethora of opportunities that the country has to offer," the release added, further mentioning that it would be focussing on supporting startups and helping Indian corporates in their global ambitions

Kohli, on being signed as the company's brand influencer, said, "HSBC’s rich legacy in India, disciplined approach and long-standing commitment resonates deeply with my belief system of discipline, commitment and focus, aspects that have played a key role in my career so far."

HSBC India chief executive officer Hitendra Dave said Kohli's appeal and pursuit of excellence are "aligned to our growth ambitions" in India.

"Kohli is a symbol of an ambitious India that is striving forward, going global and leaving its indelible mark on the global stage across various fields. We’re keen to partner the country in its upward trajectory of growth," Dave added.

In February, HSBC had reported a 15.04 percent jump in its pre-tax profit from operations in India at $1.277 billion for 2022. Its countrywide headcount during the year increased by 1,000, taking the total employee strength to 39,000, which is the biggest among all geographical markets where the company operates.