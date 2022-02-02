H&M to launch home decor brand in India next month

H&M India will be launching H&M Home products on the company e-commerce platform hm.com and on fashion marketplace Myntra.

H&M India will launch its home décor brand H&M Home in March in India, with a store in New Delhi, and also offer products online.

H&M Home’s first outlet would be launched in a shop-in-shop format at the company’s store at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj in the national capital. The company will also launch home products on its e-commerce platform hm.com and fashion marketplace Myntra.

“We are thrilled to finally announce our upcoming launch in India, and we can’t wait to let our Indian customers in New Delhi and online experience H&M Home,” said Ida Lindahl, general manager at H&M Home in a statement.

“India is an interesting and promising market that holds substantial potential, and we are excited to be meeting its high demand for the affordable interior design of great quality.”

Based in Stockholm, H&M Home offers decor and accessories for the home. The assortment ranges from bed linen, dinnerware to textiles.

“Following a successful year in 2021, we are very excited to start the year with the launch of H&M Home in India… We see huge potential in India and look forward to introducing H&M Home to existing and new customers across the country,” said Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India.

H&M Home was launched online in 2009. Today, it is available in most H&M online markets, through standalone H&M Home concept Stores and shop-in-shops in H&M stores.

H&M, or Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), was founded in Sweden in 1947. H&M’s business idea is to offer "fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way".

In India, H&M operates 48 stores and has an online presence on HM.com and Myntra.