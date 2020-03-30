App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Trustee Company buys 5.45% stake in SpiceJet

HDFC Trustee is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC and trustee company of HDFC Mutual Fund.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Trustee Company has bought 3.4 crore shares of SpiceJet from the open market constituting 5.45 percent of the airline.

HDFC Trustee Company,  a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC, is the Trustee to HDFC Mutual Fund, the largest mutual fund in the country.

"The country's biggest mutual fund buying a substantial stake shows that it has some confidence in the airline coming out of the present crisis that the aviation industry finds itself in," said an industry executive.

Close

SpiceJet, like the rest of its peers in the domestic industry, has suspended operations until April 14, because of the nationwide lockdown.

COVID-19 has deepened the crisis for the industry with most airlines asking for government aid to pay salaries and meet other expenses.

In such times, HDFC Trustee's investment in SpiceJet is seen as a boost of confidence for the airline's management and investors.

SpiceJet stocks were trading at Rs 36 a share, down 2 percent, mostly in line with the broader markets.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 11:08 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.