HDFC Trustee Company buys 5.45% stake in SpiceJet

HDFC Trustee Company has bought 3.4 crore shares of SpiceJet from the open market constituting 5.45 percent of the airline.

HDFC Trustee Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC, is the Trustee to HDFC Mutual Fund, the largest mutual fund in the country.

"The country's biggest mutual fund buying a substantial stake shows that it has some confidence in the airline coming out of the present crisis that the aviation industry finds itself in," said an industry executive.

SpiceJet, like the rest of its peers in the domestic industry, has suspended operations until April 14, because of the nationwide lockdown.

COVID-19 has deepened the crisis for the industry with most airlines asking for government aid to pay salaries and meet other expenses.

In such times, HDFC Trustee's investment in SpiceJet is seen as a boost of confidence for the airline's management and investors.

SpiceJet stocks were trading at Rs 36 a share, down 2 percent, mostly in line with the broader markets.