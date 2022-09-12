English
    Govt may invite EoIs for CONCOR strategic sale in Q3 of FY23: Sources

    The recent amendment to the Railway Land Policy is likely to attract private investors to buy the government's stake in the private sector enterprise, thereby speeding up its divestment process.

    September 12, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    The government looks to divest its stake in Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and expressions of interest (EoIs) for the sale of the public sector enterprise may be invited in the third quarter of financial year 2023, sources told CNBC TV-18.

    Currently, CONCOR  is under the ownership of Indian Railways.

    The Union Cabinet on September 7 approved the policy on long-term leasing of Indian Railways' land and cut the land licence fees from 6 percent to 1.5 percent. The lease period has also been increased from five years to 35 years.

    This amendment to the Railway Land Policy is likely to attract private investors to buy the government's stake in the private sector enterprise, thereby speeding up its divestment process.

    The proposed changes to the Railway Land Policy will lower the amount investors have to pay as land rentals to railways for a longer period.

    In November 2019, the Cabinet approved the divestment of the government's 30.8 percent shareholding in CONCOR, along with the transfer of management control.
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 03:19 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.