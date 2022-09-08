Why did Concor's stock price surge?

Share price of Container Corporation of India (Concor) shot up on September 7, rising by more than 10%. It is largely believed to be because of the Cabinet clearing a favourable railway land-lease policy. Freight operators such as Concor use railway land to park containers. The operators have been paying 6% of the market value of the land as a fee for this facility. The draft cleared by the Cabinet reduces this to 1.5%. The draft also extends the leasing term to 35 years from the existing 5 years. Concor has the largest network of inland container depots, and out of its 61 depots, 26 are on railway land.