Future Consumer ropes in Rajnikant Sabnavis as CEO

Future Consumer Ltd on December 3 named Rajnikant Sabnavis as the new Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1, 2020.

Sabnavis brings in over 30 years of experience in creating and leading dynamic FMCG brands across India.

He worked with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for 23 years and held major leadership positions across food and home and personal care categories.

Sabnavis's last stint was as the the Chief Operating Officer at Jyothy Laboratories.

He helped set up the company's research and development and quality team, created innovation pipelines, go-to-market strategies and an efficient distribution management system that led to significant EBIDTA growth, gain in market share and gross margins in competitive segments including fabric care.