App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Consumer ropes in Rajnikant Sabnavis as CEO

Sabnavis's last stint was as the the Chief Operating Officer at Jyothy Laboratories.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Future Consumer Ltd on December 3 named Rajnikant Sabnavis as the new Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1, 2020.

Sabnavis brings in over 30 years of experience in creating and leading dynamic FMCG brands across India.

He worked with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for 23 years and held major leadership positions across food and home and personal care categories.

Close

Sabnavis's last stint was as the the Chief Operating Officer at Jyothy Laboratories.

related news

He helped set up the company's research and development and quality team, created innovation pipelines, go-to-market strategies and an efficient distribution management system that led to significant EBIDTA growth, gain in market share and gross margins in competitive segments including fabric care.

Commenting on the appointment of Sabnavis, Ashni Biyani, Managing Director of Future Consumer Ltd, said: "Rajnikant is one of the respected FMCG professionals in the country. He joins us at an exciting time in the Future Consumer’s growth journey. Future Consumer’s ambition is to expand the distribution network of its brands across food, home care, personal care and beauty in general trade over the coming years. Rajnikant brings in deep wisdom in FMCG that will accelerate our journey towards creating a new generation of brands for the Fast Moving Consumer Generation."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Future Consumer #Rajnikant Sabnavis

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.