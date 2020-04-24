Franklin Templeton fund closure LIVE updates: Difficult but right thing to do; COVID-19 led to higher redemptions says FT India President

Franklin Templeton Fund Closure | How soon will investors get their money back?

As the schemes have been wound up, investors in these schemes will not be able to withdraw their money, immediately or on their own. Instead, they will have to wait almost as long as the duration of the underlying scheme.

For instance in Franklin India Low Duration Fund, the Macaulay duration as of March was 1.2 years. In simple words, it means the weighted average effective time period to get the cash flows back. Its investors will therefore have to wait around a year and 73 days to get all their money back from this scheme.