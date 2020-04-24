Live now
Franklin Templeton fund closure LIVE updates: Difficult but right thing to do; COVID-19 led to higher redemptions says FT India President
As Franklin Templeton shut down six of its debt funds on April 23, dicsussions are abuzz about what impact will this have on the markets and the financial system. Follow this blog to catch live updates:
In an unprecedented decision, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has shut six of its open-ended debt funds, effective April 23.All these schemes followed the high-risk, high-return credit risk strategy. The fund house will now sell the underlying securities of all these funds over time and pay off their investors in a staggered manner.
How soon will investors get their money back?
Six scheme closed are
As the schemes have been wound up, investors in these schemes will not be able to withdraw their money, immediately or on their own. Instead, they will have to wait almost as long as the duration of the underlying scheme.
For instance in Franklin India Low Duration Fund, the Macaulay duration as of March was 1.2 years. In simple words, it means the weighted average effective time period to get the cash flows back. Its investors will therefore have to wait around a year and 73 days to get all their money back from this scheme.
The regulators need to step in immediately to stop any contagion
Franklin Templeton Fund Closure | These six schemes are:
- Franklin India Low Duration Fund (FILDF),
- Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund,
- Franklin India Credit Risk Fund,
- Franklin India Short Term Income Plan,
- Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and
- Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund (FIIOF).
Franklin Templeton Fund Closure | “Due to the on-going novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, liquidity in the bond market has dried up. Yields of debt securities have risen sharply and that has materially diminished the abilities of companies to service their debt. Mutual funds have also been getting a lot of redemption requests. We felt it best under these circumstances to wind up these funds and return the money to investors,” Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton – India, said.
What will be the immediate impact of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund’s decision to shut six of its open-ended debt funds in the financial system?
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund shut six of its open-ended debt funds, effective April 23.
Ever since the COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in early March, equity markets all over the world as well as in India and bond markets here have collapsed. Foreign investors sold equities and debt securities in Indian markets because back home, companies faced a liquidity crunch. The massive sell-off in debt markets led to a crash in prices and rise in yields.
