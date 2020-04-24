App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's what Twitter users are saying about Franklin Templeton fund closure

The Association of Mutual Funds in India asked investors not to panic and advised them to remain invested in MFs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund closed six of its open-ended debt funds, many Twitter users shared their views on the unexpected move.

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are examining liquidity issues, sources told Moneycontrol.

Follow LIVE updates on the Franklin Templeton fund closure here

Close

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) asked investors not to panic and advised them to remain invested in mutual funds (MFs).

related news

"We expect fixed income funds across entire Mutual Fund Industry to continue their normal operation without any material impact," AMFI stated.

On Twitter, some users expressed their concerns and thoughts, while others expressed anger.





Find our complete coverage of the Franklin Templeton India Fund Closure Crisis here

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 03:18 pm

tags #Franklin Templeton #Franklin Templeton India crisis

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.