Here's what Twitter users are saying about Franklin Templeton fund closure

After Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund closed six of its open-ended debt funds, many Twitter users shared their views on the unexpected move.

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are examining liquidity issues, sources told Moneycontrol.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) asked investors not to panic and advised them to remain invested in mutual funds (MFs).

"We expect fixed income funds across entire Mutual Fund Industry to continue their normal operation without any material impact," AMFI stated.



Exited all of investor money from Franklin Templeton's debt funds way back in October 2019. Their fund objective and the paper holdings were different. Too much of junk. But this incident has forced me to re-consider the pros and cons of debt funds.

On Twitter, some users expressed their concerns and thoughts, while others expressed anger.



Franklin Templeton must insist the borrower's to buy the securities and save Investors. Finance Ministry must instruct this. If this doesn't happen, Debt market collapse will happen. Investors money will be lost





Time to remind ourselves with Murphy’s Law:

Time to remind ourselves with Murphy's Law:

Whatever can happen, will happen!#FranklinTempleton#FranklinMF



#FranklinTempleton@FTIIndia You shut 6 debt funds just by overnight notice. Without any opportunity for investors exit. We are stuck with our hard earned money. Is anyone watching@pmo@nsitharaman@nsitharamanoffc@narendramodi@SEBI_India pls help us.

https://t.co/6jBTuZEycC — Ankit Rathi (@AnkitRa58904635) April 23, 2020





Will we as an investor of franklin India debt fund get our money back (in time) ?

I have lot of exposures to franklin debt funds affected here.

All investors of @FTIIndia debt funds should complaint to @amfiindia and @SEBI_India

How can FT do this at this time when ppl are loosing jobs and getting pay cuts.

All should be allowed to withdraw money asap#franklintempleton — Aadil (@AadilD) April 23, 2020

