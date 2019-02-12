Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive: Bimlendra Jha, CEO of Tata Steel UK, resigns

Jha was also an Executive Director on the Board of Tata Steel Europe, and a member of the Executive Committee

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Whatsapp

Tata Steel UK's Chief Executive Officer Bimlendra Jha has put in his papers, at a time when the European operations of the steel major enter a crucial phase in its proposed joint venture with thyssenkrupp.

A unit of Tata Steel Europe, Tata Steel UK has operations in the UK, Sweden and Canada.

Jha, a Tata Steel lifer, was the chief executive of the operations since 2016. He was also an Executive Director on the Board of Tata Steel Europe, and a member of the Executive Committee.

He will be partly replaced by Ashish Anupam, who was Chief Executive Officer and President at NatSteel Holdings, the Singapore unit of Tata Steel.

related news

The Indian company recently divested its stake in NatSteel, and other assets in South East Asia. It had signed an agreement with China's HBIS Group for the same.

Anupam, added sources, will take over some of the Long Products units that Jha was expected to take over.

A Tata Steel spokesperson confirmed the development. "Yes, Jha has resigned and Ashish Anupam, presently with NatSteel Singapore, will step in to oversee some of the businesses," he said.

WhatsApp Image 2019-02-12 at 2.32.44 PM

Jha, who is currently in London, recalled his stint at the steel major.

"Tata Steel is a great institution. In nearly three decades with the group, I have had much to learn and to give back to society," he told Moneycontrol.

At the same time, he noted the challenges too.

"In UK, I am proud to see the steel industry stabilising and protecting tens of thousands of jobs under a distributed ownership. The situation of intensive care, however, persists as the global headwinds grow. We may be safe for now but not yet secure."

"As I leave with fond memories and great friendships, I wish my colleagues and societal stakeholders the very best for the future," added Jha, who joined Tata Steel has a graduate trainee in 1990, after completing his engineering from Banaras Hindu University.

In 2010, he was appointed Vice President, Long products, and later moved to the European operations. He was initially Executive Director, Group Strategy & Supply Chain, and was later appointed Executive Chairman, Long Steel, UK. In 2016, he was elevated to the post of CEO.

 

Jha said that he is returning to India, and has accepted a new role. "I'm constrained to speak about my next role. Suffice to say that it is not in a competing space," he said.

While the exit of Jha, a seasoned professional rated highly by his peers, will not hamper the joint venture with thyssenkrupp, "Tata Steel will miss his experience, which was across segments and geographies," said a senior executive from the industry.

The partnership has come under intense scrutiny of European Union's antitrust regulators.

Reuters reported on Monday that the regulator could veto the proposed joint venture, unless the two partners agreed to offer concessions.

The joint venture will be called thyssenkrupp Tata Steel, and will have a combined capacity of 27.5 million tons a year.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 02:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Europe #Tata Steel #Thyssenkrupp

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.