App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essel Group may sell 4 toll road projects to NIIF for Rs 35cr, looks to repay debt by Sept

Two of the prospective on-sale projects are already operative while two are under construction

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Subhash Chandra’s debt ridden Essel Group may sell four toll road projects to the National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to raise around $350 million (about Rs 35 crore) to help tide over their financial crisis, reports Bloomberg.

Two of the prospective on-sale projects are already operative while two are under construction. While nothing is final yet, the talks are on-going and may result in the sale by September, the article quoted sources as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

An Essel Group representative confirmed the sale plan to the wire agency without revealing the buyer. A spokesperson told the wire that it does not comment on market speculation.

related news

The Group has been selling assets to clip back debts worth $1.6 billion (Rs 160 crore), beginning with the sale of 11 percent stake in Zee Entertainment to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund for Rs 420 crore.

The Group is looking to rake up the debt amount to repay all lenders by September, it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies #debt repayment #Essel Group #projects #sale

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.