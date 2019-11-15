Editor's Take | Essar Steel Insolvency: SC verdict a win for banks

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand the SC judgement
In the Essar Steel case, the Supreme Court has ruled that the ultimate discretion on distribution of funds lies with the committee of creditors (CoC).
On November 15, the apex court has put an end to over a two-year-long tussle, setting aside the previous NCLAT judgement.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand the SC judgement and the future of the acquisition plan in the case.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 05:53 pm