App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Do you share a car while commuting to office? Follow these rules

While there are official SOPs for flights, trains and buses, there are none for using car-pooling services

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Representative image
Representative image

There are standard operating procedures to be followed when one takes a flight, also for those boarding a train or taking a bus.

How about the SOP for those who use car-pool or share cabs to commute from home to office and back? After all, 174 million people in India used car pooling in 2019, says data from Statista.

With companies around the country allowing up to one-third of their employees to get back to offices post the lockdown, people have also started using car pooling.

Close

"A little over 10 percent of our members have started using the service," says Shailesh Dubey of Liftlelo, a carpooling service in Mumbai. With over 20,000 members, Liftlelo works through WhatsApp groups dedicated to specific routes in the city.

related news

To ensure social distancing and hygiene in the cars, Dubey laid out a few guidelines to be followed, both for the car owner and the co-passengers.

A few, says Dubey, are mandatory. These include:

1. Wearing masks
2. Sanitising hands
3. Using face shield
4. Only two passengers, apart from the driver, allowed in each car
5. Avoid exchanging mobile chargers
6. Sanitise umbrella handles, as rains have started

7. And if down with cold , cough or fever please stay home and avoid carpool

Some guidelines are what Dubey calls, preventive. These are:

1. Avoid phone calls
2. Carry just one bag
3. Declare verbally in good Faith, if your colleague/ family member / neighbours are having COVID-19
4 No sharing of food
5. Avoid handshakes

6. Let the car owner operate window buttons centrally, to prevent multiple touches

"And yes," concludes Dubey, "No corona discussions in the car or on WhatsApp groups."


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 01:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #lockdown

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | India will continue HCQ treatment for mild COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | India will continue HCQ treatment for mild COVID-19 cases

23 state RERA authorities extend registration of projects by 6-9 months

23 state RERA authorities extend registration of projects by 6-9 months

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.