    Dish TV discloses 33rd AGM voting results, shareholders reject all three resolutions

    Shareholders reject financial statement, reappointment of AM Kurien as director, ratification of auditor remuneration.

    Maryam Farooqui
    March 08, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    Satellite service provider Dish TV on March 8 declared the results of the voting conducted at the 33rd annual general meeting held on December 30, 2021.

    Three resolutions were put for voting at the AGM including adoption of the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and report of the Board of Directors and Auditors, re-appointment of Ashok Mathai Kurien as director, and ratification of remuneration of cost auditors for the financial year 2021-22.

    According to the results posted by the company, all the resolutions have failed to obtain the requisite number of shareholder votes in favour under remote e-voting and Insta Poll.

    This comes after Dish TV in an exchange filing said that it is planning to appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) interim order asking the company to disclose the results of its AGM within 24 hours.

    The regulator had directed depositories to freeze Demat accounts of the directors and compliance officer of the company immediately until AGM voting results are disclosed to stock exchanges or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

    The regulator also issued show-cause notices to its promoter and directors of the company including Jawahar Lal Goel, chairperson and managing director, Ashok Mathai Kurien, non-executive director, Bhagwan Das Narang, non-executive independent director, Shankar Aggarwal, non-executive independent director, Anil Kumar Dua, executive director and chief executive officer, and Rashmi Aggarwal, non-executive Independent women director, and Ranjit Singh, company secretary and compliance officer.
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 06:51 pm
