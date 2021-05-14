COVID-19 | Dr Reddy's to launch 2-DG medication in June

live bse live

Drug maker Dr Reddy's on May 14 said it will be launching anti-COVID-19 medication 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) in June.

The drug 2-DG, which comes in powdered form in a sachet, needs to be taken twice a day orally by dissolving in water.

The drug is used as an adjunct therapy. Adjunctive therapy is administered along with primary treatment.

The clinical trials showed that the drug helps in relatively faster recovery of those who have been hospitalised and also reduces need for supplemental oxygen compared to those who are on standard of care.

"We have started the production of this product, we expect this product available from June," said Deepak Sapra, Senior Vice President and Head of Pharamceutical Service and Active Ingredients (PSAI), DRL.

"Pricing has not yet been determined. We are out working ways to make sure that the price is more accessible price is kept for 2-DG so it is made available to the maximum number of patients," Sapra.

The drug was developed the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) with the help of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad. Dr Reddy's will be manufacturing the drug. The drug was found to work against SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits the viral growth.