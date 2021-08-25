Cipla partners Kemwell to foray into respiratory biosimilars space

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Drugmaker Cipla on August 25 said it has entered into a pact with Bengaluru-based Kemwell Biopharma Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), to develop, manufacture and commercialise biosimilars for global markets.

The joint venture company, in which Cipla will hold 60 percent stake will aim to enter the respiratory biosimilars space.

Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture will leverage Cipla and Kemwell’s complementary strengths for end-to-end product development, clinical development, regulatory filings, manufacturing and commercialisation of biopharmceutical products.

“This development reinforces our strength as leaders in respiratory therapy and is in line with our aspiration of global lung leadership. Guided by our purpose of ‘Caring for life’ our partnership with Kemwell will help serve unmet needs of patients across the globe,” said Umang Vohra, Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer of Cipla.

Anurag Bagaria, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kemwell, said: “We are very excited about combining the strengths of Cipla’s expertise in development and commercialisation of respiratory products and Kemwell’s biologics capabilities. Through this JV, we aim to make cost-effective biotherapeutics available to more patients globally.”