App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI raids Bhushan Steel and Power's premises in Rs 2,348 crore bank fraud case

The searches were carried out at multiple locations in a number of cities, including the Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh and Kolkata at office and residential premises of the company, its directors and promoters and their associates, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The CBI carried out searches in multiple cities on April 6 at the premises of Bhushan Steel and Power Limited after registering a case of alleged cheating amounting to Rs 2,348 crore against it, officials said.

The searches were carried out at multiple locations in a number of cities, including the Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh and Kolkata at office and residential premises of the company, its directors and promoters and their associates, they said.

The agency has booked the firm, it's directors, unidentified public servants and other private persons in the case.

"It was alleged that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy among themselves and with unknown public servants and others to cheat banks/financial institutions/govt exchequer," a CBI spokesperson said.

It is alleged that the directors of the company allegedly diverted huge amount of bank funds using their companies and shell companies.

The company deliberately defaulted in repayment and also claimed inadmissible credit causing a loss of Rs 2,348 crore to the banks.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Bhushan Steel #Business #CBI #Companies #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Attacks Sam Pitroda for Using 'Monkey' Analogy to Describe Connect ...

Reporters Project: Issues Like Manuel Scavenging Takes Centrestage As ...

BJP Leaders 'Selective' in Respecting Martyrs, Not Patriots: Priyanka ...

IPL 2019 | Chennai's Very Own Ashwins Have a Happy Homecoming

Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Official Mileage Revealed, Matches Royal Enfield ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Declared Matric Result at bsebinter ...

IPL 2019 | CSK Apply Spin Choke on KXIP to Go Top of Table

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Out at bsebinteredu.in; Find Your Score H ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Announced at bsebinteredu.in; Pass Percen ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Look to Saharanpur, UP's likely bellwether, t ...

Samjhauta blast: From missing CCTV footage, call records to lack of wi ...

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripath ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

Premier League: Liverpool leave it late against Southampton to move tw ...

Donald Trump’s immigration policies have caused chaos, may be encour ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH in Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma to take on t ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Here's what really happened at ...

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. addict Vicky Kaushal all ready 'to grab a spoon' and mo ...

Teaser poster of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is intriguing AF!

Nauroz Mubarak: Priyanka Gandhi gets trolled for wishing Parsi New Yea ...

Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...

Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses Bedi of misusing her powers ...

’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.