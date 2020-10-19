Business Insight | What's in store for auto industry over next five years

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 17 percent and sales increased to 726,232 units in the July-September quarter from 620,620 units in the same period last year.

What led to the demand pickup? How the different segments of the auto industry fared as per SIAM data? What's ahead for the auto industry?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma answers all this and more in this edition of Business Insight.