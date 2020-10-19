172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|business-insight-whats-in-store-for-auto-industry-over-next-five-years-5983041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | What's in store for auto industry over next five years

Moneyconrol's Shraddha Sharma brings you the key takeaways from the latest report released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Moneycontrol News

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 17 percent and sales increased to 726,232 units in the July-September quarter from 620,620 units in the same period last year.

What led to the demand pickup? How the different segments of the auto industry fared as per SIAM data? What's ahead for the auto industry?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma answers all this and more in this edition of Business Insight.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #auto industry #business insight #Moneycontrol Video #SIAM data #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.