business Build To Last | ITC’s approach to building enduring & endearing brands Storyboard18's special series Build To Last hosted by Raja Rajamannar, Global CMO and President - Healthcare Business, Mastercard, helps us decode new realities and the power of Brand in building enduring Indian companies. In this episode, Rajamannar chats with Indian FMCG major ITC's chief executive - personal care division, Sameer Satpathy. Tune in to know more about the legacy Indian company's approach to building enduring and endearing brands in increasingly complex times.