Budget 2020: What the real estate sector wants

Chintan Patel

The real estate sector is looking to the India Union Budget 2020 with great expectations in a bid to get some relief from liquidity woes.

Homebuyers, meanwhile, are also hoping for announcements that would ease their hardship. In 2017, real estate contributed to 6 to 7 percent to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The sector is expected to contribute to around 13 percent to the country's GDP by 2025 and is seen becoming the third-largest globally at USD 1 trillion by 2030.