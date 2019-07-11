App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brookfield mulls majority stake in debt-ridden Suzlon: Report

The firm is consulting with a financial advisor to evaluate the deal which would include acquiring stake by buying new shares and putting up open offers for existing shareholders

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc. might make an offer to acquire a majority stake in Pune-based wind turbine supplier Suzlon Energy, as per a Bloomberg report.

Brookfield is in talks with Suzlon's creditors to discuss possible debt restructuring for the manufacturer's $1.6 billion worth of pending banks loans under a one-time one-time settlement plan.

As per the report, the firm is consulting with a financial advisor to evaluate the deal which would include acquiring stake by buying new shares and putting up open offers for existing shareholders.

Close

The investment firm has further asked the lenders led by the State Bank of India, to take a haircut of at least 50 percent on the loans. A formal offer is expected by July-end, the report stated.

The deal is could be especially vital for Suzlon's lenders given that CARE Ratings downgraded the manufacturer's long-term bank facilities from BB to D in April 2019.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #Brookfield Asset Management Inc #Business #debt #loan restructuring #Suzlon Energy Ltd

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.