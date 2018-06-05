Bisleri launches plastic recycling initiative ‘Bottles for change’

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Bisleri on Tuesday launched ‘Bottles for change’ an initiative aiming at educating and changing the behaviour of people on efficient disposal and recycling of plastic.

'Bottles for change' focuses on creating a system where the members of the initiative will pick up plastic from source, segregate it and sell it to the recyclers.

Commenting on the launch, Ramesh Chauhan, Chairman and Managing Director, Bisleri said: "The idea is to create a positive impact on the environment, ensure that it is sustainable and emphasise on the fact that plastic is a versatile material, has an afterlife and can be recycled to make products like furniture, apparels, home decor and bags, etc."

Bisleri has partnered with three NGOs that are associated with the members of ‘Bottles for Change’ across Mumbai to work towards changing behaviour of the communities in valuing plastic as an effective source.

Along with NGOs, Bisleri is conducting plastic collection and educational drives for communities, corporates, schools, colleges and other institutions.

24 Wards of Mumbai and parts of Navi Mumbai and Thane will be covered by the members of ‘Bottles for Change’.

So far, under this initiative, 3,800 tonnes of plastic has been recycled. Bisleri is also engaged with over 100 corporates who have agreed to join this initiative.

When asked on the plastic ban, Anjana Ghosh, Director, Bisleri International said, “We have been allowed by the Maharashtra government for using plastic for bottles. The issue is not plastic but our behaviour. Plastic has to be disposed and recycled responsibly.”

According to the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (Manufacture, Usage, Sale, Transport, Handling and Storage) Notification, 2018 on March 23, the government had banned manufacture, usage, storage, distribution, wholesale or retail sale, import and transportation of all kinds of plastic bags, non-woven polypropylene bags, pouches to store liquid, plastic to wrap or store products and packaging of food items and small PET and PETE bottles having capacity of less than half litre, across the state.