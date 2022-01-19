MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover takes voluntary leave till March-end

Grover, who is also one of the investor panellists on the Indian adaptation of business reality show “Shark Tank”, landed in a row after an audio clip which claims to be of him verbally abusing a Kotak Group employee went viral.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.

BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has taken a voluntary leave till March-end, as per a statement issued by the fintech company on January 19.

Grover informed the company's Board about his decision to proceed on leave earlier in the day, the statement noted.

"For now, the Board has accepted Ashneer’s decision which we agree is in the best interests of the company, our employees and investors, and the millions of merchants we support each day," it said.

The announcement comes amid the controversy over Grover's alleged use of inappropriate language against Kotak Group staff.

In Grover's absence, BharatPe said it "will continue to be ably led by our CEO Suhail Sameer and our strong management team".

Close

Related stories

"Ashneer has co-built BharatPe from scratch and his decision is consistent with his passionate commitment to the future success of the company," the statement further noted.

For the uninitiated, it all started earlier this month after an audio clip was leaked that had Grover allegedly abusing and threatening a Kotak Group employee for missing out on share allotment during the initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates online fashion and wellness company Nykaa.

Grover was quick to claim that the clip was “fake”, adding that it was a “scamster” who put it out. However, he subsequently deleted the post. It was only then that Moneycontrol reported that Grover had in fact sent a legal notice to Kotak for failure to provide IPO financing for the Nykaa IPO.

The notice sought damages for the gains Grover and his wife would have made after subscribing to shares worth Rs 500 crore in the company, besides Rs 1 lakh towards the cost of the legal notice.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #business news #Companies #Kotak group #Nykaa IPO
first published: Jan 19, 2022 02:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.