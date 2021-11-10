Nykaa makes a stellar debut, stock lists at Rs 2,018 with 79% premium

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion chain, made a bumper debut as the stock listed with a massive 79 percent premium on November 10.

The share price opened at Rs 2,001 on the BSE and the listing price on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 2,018.

The Rs 5,352-crore public issue had seen a strong demand from investors as it was oversubscribed by 81.78 times during October 28-November 1, receiving bids for 216.59 crore equity shares against the offer size of 2.64 crore equity shares.

Qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors showed strong interest in the IPO as their reserved portion was subscribed 91.18 times and 112.02 times respectively, while a part set aside for retail investors was subscribed 12.24 times and that of employees saw 1.88 times subscription.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, a digital native consumer technology platform, was promoted by banker-turned-businesswoman Falguni Nayar, and backed by private equity firm TPG Group.

The company runs beauty & personal care business under the Nykaa vertical, where it has a leading position, and apparel & accessories business under the Nykaa Fashion vertical. It also operates an offline channel, comprising 80 stores across 40 cities in India in three different store formats, as of August 2021.

Also read - KFC operator Sapphire Foods floats its IPO. Should you subscribe?

The Indian beauty and personal care (BPC) market is estimated to grow at approximately Rs 2 lakh crore by 2025 from Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2020, and the Indian fashion market is expected to grow to approximately Rs 8.7 lakh crore by 2025 from Rs 3.8 lakh crore in 2020.

Majority of analysts had assigned a subscribe rating for the issue citing its strong brand and experienced management team, strong financials, leading market share in the beauty & personal care segment, wide product range and strong customer base etc.

Also read - Latent View Analytics IPO opens. 10 things to know before you subscribe

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended subscribe rating to IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures which operates Nykaa, India's largest Omni channel play across Beauty and Fashion segments.

"Nykaa has revolutionized the art of online retailing of BPC products in India. Nykaa has been able to create strong consumer following and 70 percent repeat purchase led by 1) Inventory led BPC Model which ensures authenticity and guarantee of quality 2) wide product range offered by Nykaa 3) 2 million stock keeping units', 3,826 brands and availability in 24,817 pin codes 4) consumer education through 1,363 influencers, ~39,500 Facebook posts (12.6 million followers) and 1.1 million Youtube subscribers 5) Ability to bring global brands like Estee lauder, Huda Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury etc. to Indian consumers, 6) private labels like Nykaa Beauty, Nykaa Naturals, Kay Beauty," the brokerage reasoned.

Motilal Oswal had also said they liked Nykaa given its leadership position in online BPC market, customer centric approach, profitable tech platform and capital efficient business model. "We believe Nykaa is rightly placed to tap the high growth digital/online penetration in the BPC/Fashion market. We recommend Subscribe."

Nykaa reported a 38.10 percent growth in revenue from operations at Rs 2,440.89 crore in FY21, compared to the previous year. It clocked a profit of Rs 61.95 crore for FY21 against a loss of Rs 16.34 crore the previous year.

During the quarter that ended in June 2021, it posted revenues of Rs 816.99 crore – a growth of 183.05 percent YoY. Profit during the quarter was Rs 3.52 crore against a loss of Rs 54.5 crore in Q2FY21.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.