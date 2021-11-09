MARKET NEWS

English
Latent View Analytics IPO opens tomorrow. 10 things to know before you subscribe

The lot size is 76 shares. Up to 75 percent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST
 
 
Latent View Analytics a data analytics firm, will be open for public subscription on November 10. Latent View delivers solutions that help companies drive digital transformation and use data to gain a competitive advantage.

Here are 10 key things to know about the issue and the company:

  1. IPO Dates: The offer opens on November 10 and closes on November 12.

  2. Offer Details: The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 474 crore and an offer-for-sale of equity shares worth Rs 126 crore by a promoter and existing shareholders.

  3. Price Band: Latent View has fixed a price band of Rs 190-197 a share for its Rs 600-crore initial share-sale

  4. Lot Size and Reserved Portions: The lot size is 76 shares. Up to 75 percent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

  5. Objectives of the Public Issue: The proceeds from the fresh issue of shares will be used to fund inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

  6. Book Running Lead Managers: Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and Haitong Securities India Private Limited are the lead managers to the public issue.

  7. Registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the offer.

  8. Company Profile: Latent View Analytics is a data analytics firm, delivering solutions that help companies drive digital transformation and use data to gain a competitive advantage.

  9. Share Holding Pattern: Venkatraman owns 69.63 percent stake in the company at present, Koteeswaran holds 7.74 percent stake and Hariharan owns 9.67 percent holding in the firm.

  10. Financials: Latent View reported revenues of Rs 326 crore in the year 2020-21 with net profit of Rs 91 crore. According the prospectus, the analytics services market is expected to average an annual compounded growth rate 19 percent and poised to touch approximately $68 billion in 2024.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #Latent View Analytics
first published: Nov 8, 2021 04:55 pm

