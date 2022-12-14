AstraZeneca India MD Gagandeep Singh Bedi resigns from post effective December 31

(FILE PHOTO) Gagandeep Singh, MD, AstraZeneca India

AstraZeneca Pharma India on December 14 stated that Gagandeep Singh Bedi has resigned from the post of managing director (MD) and also as the director of the company, with effect from December 31, 2022.

The company noted that the board has approved Bedi's resignation based on his transfer to another global position.

Bedi will be replaced by Sanjeev Panchal as additional director and also as managing director of the company with effect from January 1, 2023, AstraZeneca further said in a regulatory filing.

"Based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors of the company has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Panchal as additional director and also as managing director of the company for a period of three years with effect from January 1, 2023," the company said.

Panchal is a science graduate and holds an MBA and Doctorate in Business Administration. He also has professional diplomas in international business and HRM. He had joined AstraZeneca in February 2003 as brand associate and progressed through several positions in India, Indonesia, Asia Pacific and the International region, based in Singapore and the United Kingdom (UK), the company noted.

Prior to his current role as CP Malaysia, he was the Director for CVRM Commercial and CVMD Brand - International based in the United Kingdom (UK) between May 2017 and September 2019.

Meanwhile, shares of AstraZeneca India closed 0.56 percent lower at Rs 3,388 apiece on BSE.