    Ashish Johri resigns as CEO of Allsec Technologies, Naozer Dalal to take over

    Ashish Johri’s last day will be February 15, and Naozer Dalal, who is currently the Deputy CEO at Conneqt, will take over on February 16.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
    Quess Corp: Quess Corp withdraws scheme of amalgamation of Allsec Technologies. The company said due to changed market scenario, the board has decided to withdraw the proposal of the scheme of amalgamation of Allsec Technologies with the company. The board has appointed Kamal Pal Hoda as the Group Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from January 10, 2023 in place of N Ravi Vishwanath.

    Chennai-headquartered business process outsourcing firm Allsec Technologies informed the exchanges on February 12 that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Johri has resigned. Allsec is a subsidiary of Conneqt Business Solutions, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quess Corp.

    Johri’s resignation comes a little over a month after the merger between Quess Corp and Allsec was called off; the company continues to hold a 73 percent stake in Allsec.

    According to the exchange filing, Johri’s last day will be February 15, and Naozer Dalal, who is currently the Deputy CEO at Conneqt, will take over on February 16.

    “Noting of the resignation of Mr Ashish Johri as Chief Executive Officer and KMP of the company with effect from the closing of the business hours of February 15, 2023. We thank him for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the Company,” the company said in the filing issued after the board meeting.