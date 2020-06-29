App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amid COVID-19 disruption, companies seek cybersecurity cover: Report

Companies want insurers to provide cover for malware theft, data breach, phishing attacks, identity theft and cyber bullying.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid increasing risk of cybersecurity threats, Indian companies are seeking insurance, with enquiries rising as much as 70 percent from March 2020.

Collection of premiums for cyber liability insurance could rise up to Rs 300 crore this year, according to a report in The Economic Times.

"For the Indian insurance companies, the expected premium collection for next one year – as of May – stands at about Rs 300 crore," according to a General Insurance Council official told the paper. This is an increase from Rs 100 crore collected as premiums two years ago.

Close

In Pics | A look at some of the biggest cyber-attacks in India

related news

As more people work from home during the COVID-19 outbreak, cyber security attacks have increased, media reports suggest. A Reuters report , citing a home ministry official, said there was an 86 percent rise in cyber crime in four weeks across March and April.

Companies want insurers to provide cover for malware theft, data breach, phishing attacks, identity theft and cyber bullying, among others, officials said.

Cybersecurity attack: Your questions about what it is, its various types & how to be safe answered

"A business in India would be outsourcing technology but reputational risk and loss of business can't be outsourced," said Milind Kolhe, chief underwriting officer at Bharti Axa General Insurance.

Bharti Axa recently rolled out an insurance policy for small and medium businesses to provide protection against external cyber risks, the report said.

ICICI Lombard also introduced a product that covers identity theft, cyber bullying, malware intrusion and cyber extortion.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Cybersecurity #insurance

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.