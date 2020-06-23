In pics | A look at some of the biggest cyber-attacks in India

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, internet has become an essential service for everyone to stay connected, which gives rise to concerns against the cyber security attacks. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Indian security agencies have issued an alert on a possible cyber-attack. Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, internet has become an essential service for everyone to stay connected, which gives rise to concerns against the cyber security attacks. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest cyber-attacks reported in India in recent years. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/6 Debit card hack | 2016 | About 3.2 million debit cards were compromised resulting in a loss of Rs 1.3 crore. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/6 Cosmos Bank cyber-attack | 2018 | Rs 94 crore siphoned off by hackers through a malware attack on Pune-based Cosmos Bank. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/6 ATM system hack | 2018 | Canara Bank ATM servers were rigged and almost Rs 20 lakh wiped off from various accounts. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/6 Aadhaar software hack | 2018 | Data of nearly 1.1 billion Indian Aadhaar card holders was compromised. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/6 Healthcare websites hack | 2019 | According to a US-based cyber security firm FireEye, hackers broke and stole records of 68 lakh patients as well as doctors from a leading India-based healthcare website. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jun 23, 2020 07:40 pm