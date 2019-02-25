App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airport privatisation: Adani Infra emerges highest bidder for five airports

According to sources, Adani Infra submitted bid at an average per-passenger fare of Rs 170 per person. It bid the highest for Ahmedabad at Rs 177 per passenger, followed by Jaipur at Rs 174 per passenger.

Nikita Vashisht @nikita_vashisht
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Government could soon announce Adani Infrastructure as the sole winner of its airport privatisation drive as the group submitted highest bids for five airports.

According to sources, the group submitted highest fare bids, on per-passenger basis for the international airports at Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow. The final result for Guwahati airport will be revealed on February 26.

According to sources, Adani Infra submitted bid at an average per-passenger fare of Rs 170 per person. It bid the highest for Ahmedabad at Rs 177 per passenger, followed by Jaipur at Rs 174 per passenger.

The bids by all bidders was as follows-
Airport Bidders (Per-passenger revenue quoted)
Thiruvananthapuram

1. KSIDC                                                     ₹ 135

related news

2. Adani Enterprises                           ₹ 168

3. GMR Airports                                      ₹ 63

Mangalore airport

 

1. GMR Airports.                                      ₹ 18

2. Adani Enterprises                             ₹ 115

3. Cochin international airport.         ₹ 45

Ahmedabad airport

 

1. Adani                                                      ₹ 177

2. GMR                                                         ₹ 85

3. AMP capital                                         ₹ 127

4. Autostrade                                           ₹ 60

5. PNC                                                         ₹ 66

6. I Investment                                       ₹ 93

7. NIIF                                                       ₹ 146

Jaipur airport

 

1. GMR                                                        ₹ 69

2. Adani                                                    ₹ 174

3. AMP capital                                         ₹ 139

4. PNC                                                          ₹ 36

5. National investment                       ₹ 155

6. Investment                                       ₹ 72

7. Autostrade                                           ₹ 48

Lucknow airport

 

1. Autostrade                                           ₹ 55

2. GMR                                                       ₹ 63

3. Adani                                                    ₹ 171

4. PNC                                                        ₹ 27

5. AMP capital                                       ₹ 139

6. I Investment                                      ₹ 39

The Centre had received 32 technical bids from 10 companies to operate and maintain six airports for a period of 50 years.

The government is privatising these airports on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model to develop “world-class” infrastructure. For the first time, the government wants a private player to have controlling stake in the airports and doesn't want a government entity to control it. The entire privatisation process will be handled by Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC). Its members include NITI Aayog CEO and Secretaries from finance and aviation ministries.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Airport Privatisation #aviation #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.