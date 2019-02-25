Airport privatisation: Adani Infra emerges highest bidder for five airports

Government could soon announce Adani Infrastructure as the sole winner of its airport privatisation drive as the group submitted highest bids for five airports.

According to sources, the group submitted highest fare bids, on per-passenger basis for the international airports at Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow. The final result for Guwahati airport will be revealed on February 26.

According to sources, Adani Infra submitted bid at an average per-passenger fare of Rs 170 per person. It bid the highest for Ahmedabad at Rs 177 per passenger, followed by Jaipur at Rs 174 per passenger.

Airport Bidders (Per-passenger revenue quoted) Thiruvananthapuram 1. KSIDC ₹ 135

Compulsory hallmarking will benefit branded players hugely, says Titan CFO 2. Adani Enterprises ₹ 168 3. GMR Airports ₹ 63 Mangalore airport 1. GMR Airports. ₹ 18 2. Adani Enterprises ₹ 115 3. Cochin international airport. ₹ 45 Ahmedabad airport 1. Adani ₹ 177 2. GMR ₹ 85 3. AMP capital ₹ 127 4. Autostrade ₹ 60 5. PNC ₹ 66 6. I Investment ₹ 93 7. NIIF ₹ 146 Jaipur airport 1. GMR ₹ 69 2. Adani ₹ 174 3. AMP capital ₹ 139 4. PNC ₹ 36 5. National investment ₹ 155 6. Investment ₹ 72 7. Autostrade ₹ 48 Lucknow airport 1. Autostrade ₹ 55 2. GMR ₹ 63 3. Adani ₹ 171 4. PNC ₹ 27 5. AMP capital ₹ 139 6. I Investment ₹ 39

The bids by all bidders was as follows-

The Centre had received 32 technical bids from 10 companies to operate and maintain six airports for a period of 50 years.

The government is privatising these airports on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model to develop “world-class” infrastructure. For the first time, the government wants a private player to have controlling stake in the airports and doesn't want a government entity to control it. The entire privatisation process will be handled by Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC). Its members include NITI Aayog CEO and Secretaries from finance and aviation ministries.