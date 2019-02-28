App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

AirAsia announces launch of new technology centre in Bengaluru

The move is a part of the global initiatives that the company is exploring to drive its digital transformation, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Malaysian budget airlines group AirAsia on February 28 announced the launch of a new technology centre in Bengaluru to help it design and create custom-built solutions for the group's airline and digital businesses.

India is a source for innovation and cutting-edge technology, and offers us tremendous growth potential when it comes to our mission to develop an all-encompassing travel technology ecosystem," said Aireen Omar, AirAsia deputy group deputy chief executive officer for technology and digital, at the launch of the new facility.

The centre will deploy a team of around 35 AirAsias software engineering and technology (AASET) experts, who would work to streamline the airlines digital assets such as its website and mobile app along with creating and implementing new products and enhancements such as the new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot, among others, for a seamless journey.

"We look forward to further developing our team of specialist software engineers, analysts and product development teams in the region," Omar added.

The opening of AirAsias new technology centre demonstrates the airlines commitment to building world-class technology in the country, said Sunil Bhaskaran, managing director and chief executive officer AirAsia India. Indias skilled manpower can address the requirements of the global market - at the same time adding value to the Indian ICT industry and helping to strengthen the industry ecosystem," he added.

The Bengaluru-based low cost AirAsia India is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia group.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #AirAsia #Business #Companies #India

