Advanced Enzymes says its enzymes, probiotics aid faster recovery in long-COVID patients

Amarin six patents on Vascepa were set to expire in 2030. [Representative image]

Advanced Enzymes Technologies (AETL) said on September 13 that its systemic enzyme and probiotics helped patients suffering from post‐COVID fatigue, or long COVID, recover much faster.

Sharing the outcome of clinical trials with the exchanges, the Mumbai-based company said its systemic enzyme and probiotic supplement —ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3—were tested for safety and efficacy on 200 patients suffering from post-COVID fatigue symptoms in a randomised controlled clinical trials.

“Enzymes and probiotics are a robust mechanism to revitalize stamina and vitality, which is proved during the recently concluded randomised clinical trials,” AETL Chairman Vasant Rathi said.

The company conducted trials in two segments—around 100 patients (test arm) were administered oral supplements for 14‐days and another 100 placebo.

Around 91 percent of patients in the test arm showed resolution of fatigue compared to 15 percent who were given placebo, the company said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The trial was conducted at Swasthya Hospital, Bhopal; Samvedna Hospital, Varanasi and Chirayu Medical College & Hospital, Bhopal for 14‐days.

The data was published by the Switzerland‐based Medicines journal on August 30, 2021, the treatment efficacy was compared using the Chalder Fatigue Scale (CFQ‐11) for 14‐days.

The products were launched on Amazon under brand names ‘ImmunoSEB’ and ‘Biome ULTRA’ in the US and Indian markets.

The supplements have to be taken 14 days in the form of pills and the course costs about Rs 2,490.

Studies have shown that about 52 percent of patients suffer long COVID.

A survey done by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), United Kingdom suggests that about one in five people have symptoms of long COVID five weeks after an initial infection and one in ten after 12 weeks.

Though the data on COVID fatigue is still emerging, viral infections are known to trigger chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis, in patients. There are no specific biomarkers, and diagnosis is typically based on symptoms.

“We have served the Americans since over last 30 years. But during the pandemic, our key focus was to enhance immunity amongst Indians. Hence, we went online with our research‐backed immunity bundle. I feel, doctors need to address the issue of post‐COVID immunity soon as its affecting quality of life,” AETL director Mukund Kabra said,

To shore up its direct‐to‐customer (D2C) omnichannel retailing business, AETL has unveiled its online store Advanced Enzymes e‐Direct Store earlier this month to help customers choose from a wide range of health-support products.