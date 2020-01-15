3-Point Analysis | Wipro Q3 review

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the fine print of Wipro's Q3 earnings and what’s the outlook on the company.
Wipro posted a decent set of third quarter numbers on the back of muted expectations. The company's IT services revenue was at $2,095 million, a sequential growth of 2.2 percent in reported currency and 1.8 percent in constant currency.
While there was weakness in certain verticals, overall the outlook of the company has not worsened following the Q3 earnings report.
