3 Point Analysis | What led to Apple's huge valuation despite COVID-19 led disruptions?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out how investors should view this deal Moneycontrol News

Technology giant Apple became the first US-listed company to touch a $2 trillion market capitalisation on August 19, doubling in valuation in just over two years. The company’s value is more than of the GDP of countries like Brazil, Australia, Canada, Russia, South Korea, Spain and Mexico, data collated from Trading Economics shows. So, how did Apple manage to achieve this much m-cap? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.