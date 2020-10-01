Companies selling coffee-based beauty products eyeing bigger share of Rs 5,000-cr market

Vancouver (Canada) | Nemesis Coffee: Topped the 2019 10 Best Vancouver Coffee Shops list. Try their fruitiest coffee Pallet: Known for its espressos, Pallet romped home as 2019’s Best Roaster in the Top 10 Roaster list Agro Coffee Roasters: Second in the Top 10 Roasters list, they are the king of cappuccino The Garden Starthcona: If ever there was a coffee shop beauty pageant, this one would be a winner. Try the Cortado here Iktsuarpok Coffee Stand: If you crave for a Flat White, come here. Not sure if you can call it a coffee shop, there is only a window through which they serve the coffee.

The beauty products market in India is witnessing a change. If you look at Instagram, Facebook or any e-commerce platforms selling beauty products, you will observe coffee-infused beauty products getting a pride of place.

Brand experts say that coffee products are still at a nascent stage in India but manufacturers are giving attention to research and development of more beauty products with coffee as an ingredient, which will drive more revenue.

Tarun Sharma, cofounder of mCaffeine, told Moneycontrol that the brand has sold more than 2.8 million products since its inception in 2016, and it is most popular among millennials. mCaffeine aims to become a Rs 500-crore brand by FY23.

It has almost crossed 100 percent sales from pre-COVID levels. However, the company did not disclose any sales figures.

It is an internet-only, direct-to-consumer personal care brand and sells through its own platform, and also through e-tailers such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart.

Rising health consciousness main factor

“Coffee is rich in antioxidants, helps reduce inflammation and puffiness, and even helps in brightening the complexion. It is rich in magnesium, Iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin D,” said Megha Asher, cofounder and COO, Juicy Chemistry.

Juicy Chemistry also sells coffee-infused personal care brands and the company believes that coffee has become a popular ingredient in beauty products.

Going ahead, companies are upbeat on the demand for coffee-based personal care brands.

Another brand, The Beauty Co, which recently ventured into coffee and chocolate-based beauty products and aims to capture almost half of the market. Currently, the market size of coffee-based beauty products is around Rs 5,000 crore.

“We are banking hugely on this category, and, over the years, we look to capture at least 50 percent of the coffee product market,” said Suraj Vazirani, Founder, The Beauty Co.

The Beauty Co sells Chocolate Coffee face wash, face scrub, face mask, body wash, body scrub and body butter.

“With rising consumer interest in non-synthetic skincare products, coffee has really grown to be a rather popular ingredient,” said Asher.

Personal care segment in India

The personal care segment for GenZ is a growing market in India, which currently stands at Rs 10,000 crore.

The personal care market in India is set to touch $20 billion (approx Rs 1,40,000 crore) by 2025 from the current $6.5 billion (approx Rs 45,000 crore) on the back of the rising disposable incomes and growing aspirations of the middle class, according to Assocham.

In India, within the personal care segment, there are brands such as Sacred Salts, NYC Arabica, Man Arden, BSD Organics, Ryaal, and Aurant, which sell coffee-infused beauty products.

Experts also said that the online mode of distribution for coffee beauty products, as an emerging channel, is growing rapidly.

Global Market

Globally, prominent brands L’Oreal Paris, Estee Lauder Inc, and Avon ventured into coffee-infused beauty products two years back, eyeing the robust demand for such products.

Brands like Bean Body Care, JAVA Skin Care, OGX, P&G, Unilever, Caudalie also have coffee-based beauty products.

The global coffee beauty products market size was valued at $590.1 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1 percent from 2019 to 2025.

Why Coffee?

Growing consumer concerns over the side-effects of chemical content in cosmetics have made customers turn towards natural-based products. This trend is driving manufacturers to launch coffee-based beauty products.

According to the brand owners that sell coffee products, coffee has numerous benefits for the skin, scalp, and hair.