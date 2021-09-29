MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Natural gas futures rise for 6th day on supply concerns; choppy cues expected

The prices were supported by the forecast of warm weather for the next two weeks which could boost cooling demand.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / September 29, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST

Natural gas futures edged higher for the sixth day on September 29 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. The gas prices had risen 2.6 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

The energy commodity traded in the positive territory after a gap-up start, despite a weak global trend. It touched the high of $6.28/mmBtu in New York yesterday, the highest since 2014.

On the MCX, natural gas delivery for October soared Rs 3.20, or 0.74 percent to Rs 433.70 per mmBtu at 14:30 hours with a business turnover of 6,602 lots.

Gas delivery for November rose Rs 4.60, or 1.05 percent, to Rs 443.30 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,400 lots.

The value of October and November's contracts traded so far is Rs 1,639.84 crore and Rs 139.41 crore, respectively.

Close

Related stories

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index jumped 38.56 points or 0.74 percent to 5,225.75.

Natural gas may remain volatile unless we see some stability in global markets, hence, we recommend some caution and fresh long positions should be built only at corrective dips, said Kotak Securities.

Motilal Oswal said that the gas prices are rallying as a storm-related supply disruption in the US have compounded concerns about slow output growth as drillers heed investors’ call for financial restraint, making it unlikely that shale producers will be able to bail out the rest of the world this winter.

The prices also benefitted from short-covering near contract expiration as speculators are holding huge short positions.

Also supporting prices is the slightly warm weather for the next two weeks which could boost cooling demand.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100, and 200 days' simple moving averages and exponential moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.05, which suggests upbeat movement in the price.

Geojit Financial Services said, “Choppy with positive sentiment is likely as long as prices stay above Rs 380. A close below Rs 342 is a sign of weakness.”

At 09:17 GMT, the natural gas price slipped 1.17 percent to $5.81 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Market news #natural gas #Natural Gas fundamentals #Natural Gas Technicals #Nymex natural gas
first published: Sep 29, 2021 03:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.