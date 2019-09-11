Gold prices break losing streak, move higher as investors await rate cut at ECB meet

On September 11, gold prices moved higher after having been on a losing streak on technical buying for four days. Meanwhile, investors are waiting for European Central Bank's meeting as a cut in interest rates is strongly expected.

As of 9:44 am IST, spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,490.09 per ounce. Gold prices was at their lowest since Aug. 13 at $1,483.90 in the previous session.

US gold futures did not have much change at $1,498.8 an ounce.

"The ECB is expected to reduce further the interest rate into negative territory... The meeting could serve as a potential catalyst (for gold) and investors are already buying into the rate cut expectations," said Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets.

Given that gold has had such a deep correction from its recent peak, investors are buying on dips, Yan added.

Bullion prices have shed more than 4 percent, or over $60, in less than a week, mainly hurt by a broad uptick in risk appetite.

ECB policymakers are leaning toward a package that includes a rate cut, a pledge to keep rates low for longer and compensation for banks over the side-effects of negative rates, five sources familiar with the discussion said last week.

The US Federal Reserve is also widely expected deliver an interest rate cut next week.