    Fuel Prices on September 28: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 28, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Oil prices mixed as Hurricane Ian output cuts support, dollar weighs

    Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday as support from U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian contended with crude storage builds and a strong dollar.

    Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.23 per barrel by 0022 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents at $78.03 per barrel.

    Producers began returning workers to offshore oil platforms after shutting in output ahead of Hurricane Ian, which entered the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is forecast to become a dangerous Category 4 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf.

    Also Read | The peak in oil and gas prices is behind us

    About 190,000 barrels per day of oil production, or 11% of the Gulf's total were shut-in, according to offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). Producers lost 184 million cubic feet of natural gas, or nearly 9% of daily output. Personnel were evacuated from 14 production platforms and rigs, the BSEE said. Read More

    BPCL to incur gross marketing losses in current fiscal: Fitch

    State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) is likely to incur gross marketing losses in the current fiscal as it is unable to pass cost to consumers, Fitch Ratings said Monday. Have a look

     
    Moneycontrol News
