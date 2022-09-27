English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE: Supreme Court | Live Streaming
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The peak in oil and gas prices is behind us 

    It may not be a winter of discontent in 2022 after all 

    Vijay Bhambwani
    September 27, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
    The peak in oil and gas prices is behind us 

    (File image)

    Highlights The sharp fall in energy prices indicates the commodity supercycle is a myth The world is staring at demand destruction OPEC is a spent force Putin’s gamble in Ukraine has failed Gas prices are much lower than their peak in end-August The worst is over for oil and gas shortages   Last week Russian president and strongman Vladimir Putin dropped a bombshell on the world. Figuratively speaking, of course. He threatened to deploy nuclear weapons in his war against Ukraine. Oil and gas prices spiked, but the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The case for a 50-bps rate hike

      Sep 26, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI's liquidity problem, Telecom draft bill needs rectification, plummeting Hang Seng raises China's concerns, India's road sector in quandary, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers