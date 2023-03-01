LPG prices up by Rs 50 per cylinder, jet fuel gets cheaper: Check the revised rates

Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices were raised by Rs 50 on March 1. Air travel expenses, on the other hand, may come down as the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices have dropped from 1.12 Lk/kL In Delhi to 1.07 Lk/kL. The development comes after the elections in the North East and ahead of Holi.

The LPG price in India is determined by the state-run oil companies on a monthly basis and is subject to change.

This is the second biggest one-time hike after the hike of Rs 350 per cylinder weighing 19 kg in 2014. Commercial LPG is back above Rs 21,00 per cylinder for the first time since June 2022.

Here are the revised prices based on weight:-

19-kg LPG cylinder price hiked by 19.8 percent to Rs 2,119 from Rs 1,769

14.2-kg LPG cylinder price hiked by 4.7 percent to Rs 1,103 from Rs 1,053

Here are details of the rate-

New Delhi- Rs 1,103.00, Kolkata- Rs 1,079.00, Mumbai- Rs 1,052.50, Chennai- Rs 1,068.50, Gurgaon- Rs 1,061.50, Noida- Rs 1,050.50, Bangalore Rs- 1,055.50, Bhubaneswar- Rs 1,079.00, Chandigarh Rs 1,112.50, Hyderabad- Rs 1,105.00, Jaipur Rs 1,056.50, Lucknow- Rs 1,090.50, Patna- Rs 1,201.00, Trivandrum- Rs 1,062.00.