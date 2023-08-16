Commercial paper issuances fall to a 9-month low in July on higher rates

bonds

Issuances of commercial papers (CP) fell to a 9-month low to Rs 91,764.70 crore in July due to a rise in interest rates on these instruments, dealers said.

The fundraising of commercial paper issuances in June was the highest in 2023, hence, issuances were comparatively lesser in July, they said.

Commercial paper is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of a promissory note by corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowings and provide an additional instrument to the investors.

According to the NSDL data, CPs worth Rs 91,764.70 crore in July, down over 39 percent from Rs 1.51 lakh crore worth of papers issued in June.

“As such the yields of money market instruments are at the upper end of the curve. Also, higher issues in June followed lower demand for funds in July,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincorp.

The issuances in July were the lowest since November 2022.

“The rise in rates was the main reason for lower CP issuance. Working capital loan from banks worked out to be cheaper,” said Umesh Kumar Tulsyan, managing director of Sovereign Global Markets, a New Delhi-based fund house.

Also read: Cabinet approves Rs 32500 crore for seven railway projects

What do the numbers show?

According to the NSDL data, Small Industries Development Bank of India (Rs 8,875 crore), Tata Steel (Rs 5,000 crore), Reliance Retail Ventures (Rs 7,000 crore), Indian Railway Finance Corp (Rs 3,600 crore) and Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,000 crore) were the top five issuers in July.

These companies together raised Rs 28,475 crore in July, which is just over 31 percent of the total issuances in the month.

Rising rates

In July, rates on the CPs maturing in three months rose by 10-15 basis points (bps) due to volatility in the international as well as domestic markets.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Tulsyan attributed this to bulk deposit rates in the one-year segment, which is being quoted at 7.70-7.75 percent, and at that rate raising funds and investing in CP does not make economic sense. Due to that CP demand went down and led to lower issuances.

Rates on CP maturing in three months trading at 7.05-7.20 percent in June surged to 7.15-7.35 percent in July.

However, rates on certificates of deposit remained stable in the range of 6.90-7.10 percent in June and July due to huge surplus liquidity in the banking system.

On the rates front, Srinivasan said that with developing countries continuing to hike their rates, followed by volatile rupee and crude oil prices, the yields were under check. “In addition to that the market was expecting that the RBI MPC may continue with its stance with the pause in rates.”

Also read: Air India's refurbishment plan indicates less of economy, more of premium

What next?

After the introduction of the Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the August monetary policy, which sucked out over Rs 1 lakh crore liquidity from the banking system, money market rates are likely to harden a bit, dealers said.

This is expected to have an impact on the issuances going forward, dealers added.

On August 10, the central bank said that with effect from the fortnight beginning August 12, scheduled banks will have to maintain an I-CRR of 10 percent of the increase in their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19 and July 28.

Further, higher-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in July will add some more pressure on the rates in the coming days, dealers added.

India's headline retail inflation rate moved past the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2-6 percent tolerance range to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent in July, from 4.81 percent in June.

“With the sudden increase in inflationary figures, we expect the market to be volatile for a few more days before settling down,” Srinivasan said.

On August 11, Moneycontrol reported that rates of short-term debt instruments are likely to increase by 15-20 bps in the next few days following the introduction of I-CRR by the RBI.