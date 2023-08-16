Cabinet approves Rs 32500 crore for seven railway projects

Railways

The Union Cabinet on August 16 approved a budget of Rs 32,500 crore for seven railway projects. These projects are estimated to add 2,339 km to the existing network of Indian Railways, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw, during a recent briefing, shared the news and outlined the transformative impact these projects are poised to deliver.

The projects will help increase the existing line capacity, smoothen train operations, reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling and transportation., he said.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal are among the states to benefit from these projects.