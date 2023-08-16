Air India's refurbishment plan indicates less of economy, more of premium

It has been a week since Air India revealed its new logo, branding and more at an elaborate function in New Delhi on August 10, 2023.

As the dust settles over the likes and dislikes of the new branding and logo of Air India, it is time to see what exactly the airline is attempting to do with the refurbishment.

For once, the B777-300ER (known as B77W) will go for refurbishment, which will, in all probability, coincide with its heavy maintenance cycles. The airline has 13 of those in its fleet and does a lot of heavy-lifting on its routes, with the flights operating primarily to North American destinations. The B777-200LRs on the San Francisco route are exceptions.

Currently, the aircraft is configured with four first class suites, and 35 business class seats, which are arranged in the 2-3-2 format (7 abreast, 5 rows) and 303 economy class seats, which are 9 abreast.

Air India released a video rendering of how the refurbishment would look and a detailed look at it shows how the new LOPA (Layout of Passenger Amenities) is likely to be.

Introduction of premium economy class

Air India is now adding more (Good to go) premium economy class. Right now, it has this class on five aircraft, which are ex-Delta Air Lines, and will also have them on the Singapore Airlines B777-300ERs which would join later.

In 2019, Robert Isom, then President of American Airlines, had described the premium economy segment as one that can offer “the most profitable use of square footage on wide-body aircraft”. In 2020, Harry Hohmeister, head of commercial passenger airlines, Lufthansa Group, called the premium economy segment “a money-generating machine”.

The video rendering clearly shows a 2-4-2 i.e., eight abreast seating with five rows, indicating a total of 40 premium economy seats.

The A350-900s, which will start joining the fleet by December this year, are also configured with the premium economy class, though they do not have the first class cabin. Vistara, which is slated to merge with Air India by next year, has all its wide-body aircraft configured in three classes with premium economy.

The first class

The renders indicate that the airline would continue with one row of first class or four seats, exactly the same as it has now. However, the product will be totally refreshed from what it is now. These seats will be lie-flat ones with doors to close. The routes on which these aircraft are deployed face competition, primarily against United Airlines, and United does not offer first class on its flights. The four seats may just be the right number since there isn’t a lot of value from a passenger perspective in first class over business class, at least going by the video renders.

Business class

The renders show business class getting doors, giving more privacy, and, well, may stop peegate incidents! The layout seems to shift from 2-3-2 to 1-2-1, with staggered seating for window seat passengers. There is also a marginal increase in capacity. The highlight here is the elimination of the middle seat. While the middle seat is not a preferred seat for anyone, it’s automatically the least preferred in a premium cabin.

Shrunk economy

Currently, the B77Ws have 303 economy class seats. With the increase in seats in business class and addition of premium economy, there could be space left for about 250-260 seats. However, this will come with reduced seat width. The current cabin comes with a seat width of 18 inches and seat pitch of 31-33 inches. The width is likely to go down to 17.05 inches.

Premium offering the game plan for future

With the proposed LOPA, the airline may, more or less, have a similar number of seats in the plane but a different mix, with lesser economy class, introduction of premium economy and more seats in business class. What does this indicate? The idea behind the change is that the airline wants to increase its revenue, keeping its operating costs more or less the same. That is possible only with a premium offering.

The premium offering, though, has to go beyond the hard product which will be rolled out across the fleet by 2025. The service standards, amenity kits, meals, presentation, working in-flight entertainment (IFE), along with the premium experience of meal on demand, and lounges will need to be top notch.

While just the brand has been unveiled now, a lot more would follow leading up to the entry of the Airbus A350s. This would mean new cutlery, service standards, meals, and, as mentioned by Air India’s CEO - content on the IFE (in-flight entertainment). In a near duopoly where IndiGo is chasing volumes, Air India seems to have a plan to cater to the niche.