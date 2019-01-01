Coal India output up 7.4% to 412.45 MT during Apr-Dec

Coal India (CIL) said its output rose 7.4 percent to 412.42 million tonne (MT) in the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal as compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The state-run company had recorded production of 383.92 MT during the corresponding period of 2017-18.

For December, its output was almost flat at 54.13 MT. The company had recorded 54.63 MT output in December 2017.

The coal offtake by the public sector undertaking registered a growth of 5.5 percent to 444.59 MT during the April-December period.