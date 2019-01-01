App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India output up 7.4% to 412.45 MT during Apr-Dec

The state-run company had recorded production of 383.92 MT during the corresponding period of 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India (CIL) said its output rose 7.4 percent to 412.42 million tonne (MT) in the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal as compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The state-run company had recorded production of 383.92 MT during the corresponding period of 2017-18.

For December, its output was almost flat at 54.13 MT. The company had recorded 54.63 MT output in December 2017.

The coal offtake by the public sector undertaking registered a growth of 5.5 percent to 444.59 MT during the April-December period.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 09:04 pm

tags #Business #Coal India #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.