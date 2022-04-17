English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Coal India all set to launch own e-auction platform

    The Centre is also planning to introduce a coal exchange after taking into account consumer feedback. It had appointed Crisil as a consultant for the proposed exchange, and a report in this regard is expected in the next six-nine months.

    PTI
    April 17, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Coal India Ltd is set to launch its own e-auction platform, and the mining major has informed new and existing bidders to register on the portal, a top company official said. At present, the e-auction portal is managed by mjunction and state-owned MSTC Ltd.

    E-auction sales account for around 120 million tonnes annually for Coal India, while the rest is sold through fuel supply agreements and other special sales windows. The miner's dedicated e-auction portal has been developed by National Informatics Centre and supported by CIL subsidiary Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd.

    "We expect to commence in-house coal e-auction in the next six months. Let the auction happen with volume, and then we will come to know about the cost benefits," the official told PTI. E-auction of Coal India is executed in a 60:40 ratio between mjunction and MSTC.

    "We value Coal India's decision. We had designed, developed and introduced the e-auction 15 years ago, and are still carrying on with the service without any grievance," a senior executive of mjunction said on the development.

    The Centre is also planning to introduce a coal exchange after taking into account consumer feedback. It had appointed Crisil as a consultant for the proposed exchange, and a report in this regard is expected in the next six-nine months.

    Close

    Related stories

    We want to create a robust platform for private coal mining companies where buyers and sellers can meet when there is a lot of coal on offer after commercial mines begin production. It will have a regulatory oversight, Coal Secretary AK Jain had recently said in Kolkata.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Coal India Ltd #e-auction #online registration
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 08:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.